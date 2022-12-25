 McDaniel Week 15 Presser | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel Week 15 Presser

Refuses to take responsibility and doesn't acknowledge he needs to change. I will add when it's available on YouTube not live...

Edit. Posted:
 
Last edited:
South Beach Livin said:
Can’t believe I saw him laughing it up on the sideline in the 4th quarter. Glad someone’s having fun with this losing streak.
Click to expand...
That infuriates me. Then he's dancing in practice like everything is ****ing all good!!!! I'm starting to want to punch him right in his stupid ****ing glasses
 
My biggest question with McD since he came aboard, how is a funny, little guy going to motive and get the best out of his alphamale players, when they are on a losing streak? I'm not convinced he can
 
Ok seriously. McDaniel really needs to get pissed and hold people accountable. His being your friend type leader doesn't work. It only gets you so far. Now, if he yell at these guys or gets in their ass, they will hate on him and start causing inter problems. Yeah be their to a Pointe but you have to let these guys know your their boss. Leader of me and you will hold them accountable when needed. I am not talking about berating players, I am talking about holding them accountable. This includes coaches. I would have fired Boyer already. After that chargers debacle, done... this off season will be a major eye opener on what he does, doesn't do.
 
