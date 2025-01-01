 McDaniel: Were planning on starting Huntley | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel: Were planning on starting Huntley

Trade Tua please. As a Tua supportive I have zero faith in his ability to play a whole season. Also, McDaniel has to revamp his offensive schemes because it’s awful to watch.
 
Coolguy3 said:
Trade Tua please. As a Tua supportive I have zero faith in his ability to play a whole season. Also, McDaniel has to revamp his offensive schemes because it’s awful to watch.
McD needs to revamp his home address and his profession, then I will be happy.
 
You made it a Spanish Novela on Telemundo the first time around with the last second reveal & all the hush-hush. Why announce it now, already?

I swear if I’d pass this dweeb in a dark alley alone I’d Dexter the shiet out of him.

I have the boat & the bay to get the job done, btw.

I’m so fokin tired of Mc[insert insult here].

The guy is definitely on coke. I was at 80% before. I’m fokin sure of it now- definite crackhead.
 
Playoffs on the line and our $250 mil qb can’t dress? Missing freaking game number 6 or 7 this year? Yeah…we got fleeced.
 
I can not believe I supported Tua. Good Lord, he better have offseason hip surgery, they are treating him better then the Leg in the crate in a Christmas Story. Fragile (thats french) Tua.
 
stillhardcore said:
I thought you left! I know, it is impossible. I have been with them since 1970. It has been hard to watch them the last many years now, but I know one day the pendulum will swing!
I never said anywhere I was leaving. I said "If Grier doesnt gets fired I would be leaving."

And we've got only a week or so left to find out that answer.
 
