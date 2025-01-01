McDaniel: Were planning on starting Huntley

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 10,991
- Reaction score
- 25,316
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
McD needs to revamp his home address and his profession, then I will be happy.Trade Tua please. As a Tua supportive I have zero faith in his ability to play a whole season. Also, McDaniel has to revamp his offensive schemes because it’s awful to watch.
I never said anywhere I was leaving. I said "If Grier doesnt gets fired I would be leaving."I thought you left! I know, it is impossible. I have been with them since 1970. It has been hard to watch them the last many years now, but I know one day the pendulum will swing!