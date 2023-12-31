Fin-nut76
Ok boys - come at me. Let's see how some of you sugarcoat this. He was abysmal today. Absolutely abysmal. On multiple levels. But leaving starters in a game that is lost when you have arguably the biggest game in Miami dolphins history next week? There aren't words for how inexcusable that was. Go ahead - tell me I'm negative, I know nothing about football, it was only one loss. That was an atrocity and McDaniel had a lot to do with it. The defense (and fangio) were a complete joke, too. But because of McDaniel they now don't have Chubb.