Ok boys - come at me. Let's see how some of you sugarcoat this. He was abysmal today. Absolutely abysmal. On multiple levels. But leaving starters in a game that is lost when you have arguably the biggest game in Miami dolphins history next week? There aren't words for how inexcusable that was. Go ahead - tell me I'm negative, I know nothing about football, it was only one loss. That was an atrocity and McDaniel had a lot to do with it. The defense (and fangio) were a complete joke, too. But because of McDaniel they now don't have Chubb.
 
The fact is we don’t know anything yet. Maybe Chubb refused to come out. Maybe McDaniel/Fangio refused to take him out. Maybe he’s not out for the year. You have to wait and see for these things to play out.
 
Knowing the game we are facing next week, it was time for backups on offense and defense. This guy just let his bad decision-making completely **** our season.
 
every starter was on the field on that play
 
I mean yeah the defense was a disgrace. But McDaniel was completely out coached in a huge game. And exposing starters, key players in a game that was over is deplorable.
 
Players don’t make those calls.
 
Complete and thorough shitshow, yep. They weren't ready at all, especially on defense, where they're at least mostly healthy. O/D/ST, all stunk.
 
His play calling during the game was atrocious. Repeated screens against a team with a secondary decimated by injuries.
 
It was an atrocity, and he did have a lot to do with it- but it in no way warrants being fired- which I’m glad you didn’t say… coaches have bad games- and Harbaugh is extremely experienced and talented…I’m pissed, but this isn’t even close to the firing bullshit
 
Mike McDaniel has been exposed. It all just doesn't look like it makes any sense.

We need an adult and not a guy who is joking around a majority of the time bc he's socially awkward.
 
coaching staff is driving the accountability bus on this one. McDaniel is at the top of the list.

Horrendous call to leave starters in the game. Now we’re screwed. But even before that, the defense was a no show today.

On offense you blew it with that that decision to try to snap a quick play before the 2 min in 1st half - too greedy and too cute and it cost you.

Then not having an answer at all any time a team flips the script on you. The team has no answer when the game goes sideways, it’s like McDaniel hasn’t even thought of that scenario .

He’s looked lost out there in these situations. And the defense still falls on him and they played their worst game of the season. Just pathetic.
 
