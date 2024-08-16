Jssanto
Club Member
It seems to me that, perhaps similar to players, coaches can develop over time.
The general criticism I see regarding McDaniel is
1. Needs to get plays in to Tua more quickly.
2. Needs to call more run plays on 3rd and 4th and short yardage.
Probably others, but to me these are the most frequently mentioned.
So, what if these are all improved? Improved via quicker HC play call decisions or by streamlining the process of communicating with Tua.
It may be that McDaniels will be here for 20 years ala a Tom Landry or a Mike Tomlin. Perhaps a constant playoff team and a few SB wins.
We may be seeing early growing pains of a future legendary coach. Time will tell.
The general criticism I see regarding McDaniel is
1. Needs to get plays in to Tua more quickly.
2. Needs to call more run plays on 3rd and 4th and short yardage.
Probably others, but to me these are the most frequently mentioned.
So, what if these are all improved? Improved via quicker HC play call decisions or by streamlining the process of communicating with Tua.
It may be that McDaniels will be here for 20 years ala a Tom Landry or a Mike Tomlin. Perhaps a constant playoff team and a few SB wins.
We may be seeing early growing pains of a future legendary coach. Time will tell.