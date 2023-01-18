 McDaniel’s issues | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel’s issues

Fin_Frenzy_84

Fin_Frenzy_84

McDaniel’s clock management issues as well as other things that shot us in the foot consistently definitely haunted us all season.

Do you think a big reason for these issues in McDaniel’s first year was because he was more focused on looking at the play sheet and calling plays?

I’m not making that an excuse for the consistent issues by any means and we need to fix it this offseason. Just curious on what y’all think
 
steviey01

I think his arrow is pointed up. For sure there were issues this year...and he's gonna improve. Will he ever satisfy all by next year? Prolly not...but he'll be better and the Oline will be better and the TE position will be better and we're gonna run the ball more and Tua will be back and and and. All I got. For now.
 
Fin_Frenzy_84

Fin_Frenzy_84

Fred Bear said:
What I found odd was why wasn't Skylar taking off and running 🏃 with green in front of him. For the last game anyway, i look for McDaniel to address the clock management situation before next season.
I was wondering that too. It almost seemed like the staff didn’t want him to run. Maybe he has issues sliding? Maybe Skylar was just worried to run. Something was definitely holding it baxk
 
Crump

Crump

Fred Bear said:
What I found odd was why wasn't Skylar taking off and running 🏃 with green in front of him. For the last game anyway, i look for McDaniel to address the clock management situation before next season.
Fin_Frenzy_84 said:
I was wondering that too. It almost seemed like the staff didn’t want him to run. Maybe he has issues sliding? Maybe Skylar was just worried to run. Something was definitely holding it baxk
Im wondering if they told him not to take any chances with running because Teddy hurt finger couldnt (or didnt want to) hold a football
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Fin_Frenzy_84 said:
McDaniel’s clock management issues as well as other things that shot us in the foot consistently definitely haunted us all season.

Do you think a big reason for these issues in McDaniel’s first year was because he was more focused on looking at the play sheet and calling plays?

I’m not making that an excuse for the consistent issues by any means and we need to fix it this offseason. Just curious on what y’all think
Hard to say as it's all speculation. None of us were there and those who were aren't going to tell us anything. Just have to hope it improves in year two.
 
Virginia99

Fin_Frenzy_84 said:
McDaniel’s clock management issues as well as other things that shot us in the foot consistently definitely haunted us all season.

Do you think a big reason for these issues in McDaniel’s first year was because he was more focused on looking at the play sheet and calling plays?

I’m not making that an excuse for the consistent issues by any means and we need to fix it this offseason. Just curious on what y’all think
100% has some things to clean up for next year. I would think with most of the offense coming back, they should be able to get in an out of the huddle quicker. Also, they should have all the motion down pat. The presnap penalties have to stop.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Fred Bear said:
What I found odd was why wasn't Skylar taking off and running 🏃 with green in front of him. For the last game anyway, i look for McDaniel to address the clock management situation before next season.
It wasnt just the last game. It's been every game Skylar has played. Multiple people commented on that being a requirement to win, yet again, it didnt happen.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Clock management and false starts need to be a huge emphasis in training camp. Grill it and practice it to perfection.

Fortunately, it seems like a fixable problem.
 
Kebo

Kebo

The play calling process is too slow. I don’t know the lingo, but it has to be changed if it takes that long to relay it. Another solution would be to put the plays on a numbered wrist band. The process has to be sped up.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Fin_Frenzy_84 said:
I was wondering that too. It almost seemed like the staff didn’t want him to run. Maybe he has issues sliding? Maybe Skylar was just worried to run. Something was definitely holding it baxk
Some coaches want their Qb to stay in script, i mentioned this before the game if he didn’t run it points to his coach not giving him the green light
 
