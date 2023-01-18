McDaniel’s issues

Fin_Frenzy_84
McDaniel’s clock management issues as well as other things that shot us in the foot consistently definitely haunted us all season.
Do you think a big reason for these issues in McDaniel’s first year was because he was more focused on looking at the play sheet and calling plays?
I’m not making that an excuse for the consistent issues by any means and we need to fix it this offseason. Just curious on what y’all think
