McDaniel's Playcalling, Underutilized Talent, and Missed Opportunities

After watching the game, I can't help but feel frustrated, not just with his injury, but with how this team is being run. Tua tried to play hero, showed heart but he really should've slid. That’s behind us now.



The bigger issue to me is McDaniel's playcalling. It's been so vanilla lately, and I’m tired of hearing excuses about hiding Tua's arm strength. The constant behind-the-line screens, the predictable runs with Ingold on 3rd and short, and forcing Achane up the middle aren’t cutting it. We all know Tua can throw, so why are we still playing safe? He is accurate short and mid throws and even over threw on deep passes.





And what’s going on with Jonnu Smith? Why is he getting less playing time than Smythe and Hill (#89)? It’s frustrating to see underutilized talent sitting on the bench when they could make a difference.





Also, why did McDaniel play to run the clock out like that? It’s something I’ve never seen in my life—just felt like he gave up the game instead of taking a shot.





I honestly think McDaniel has been figured out. He hasn’t been the same coach, and teams seem to have his number. As for the defense, I’m still not sold on our new coordinator. We need to see more of Chop Robinson because this defense isn’t stepping up the way it should.