McDaniel's purpose

He's the HC of course. He's in house, paid for, locked up, contract is signed. Ross is a multibillionaire, he doesn't care about keeping or firing Mikey. They, the franchise representatives such as they are at this time, will meet with the GM's and give this fella the team. That GM will decide on keeping Mike, or getting Klif Kingsbury, or Raheem Morris... whatever is available. All the hyperventilating is sad, it's like Elvis just toured a retirement home or something. It doesn't matter one bit how emotionally attached we are to this HC or detached. I predict the GM will keep McDaniel unless Harbaugh or Tomlin somehow come available in some way, simply put there's not a lot out there. None of these college coaches are leaving their honey hole, and there's alot of $$ that's been tied up in some players that needs to be accounted for and fixed. That's just the facts of where we are, right now...not tomorrow.