McDrip not surprised at Tua's success

Mike McDaniel: Nothing that's happening with Tua Tagovailoa is a surprise to me - ProFootballTalk
Through nine games, Tua Tagovailoa has performed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
He currently leads the NFL with a 115.9 passer rating and 9.2 yards per attempt. He’s fifth with 15 touchdown passes, despite missing a pair of games. Since returning from a concussion in Week Seven, he’s completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 945 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also been sacked only twice.