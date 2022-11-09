 McDrip not surprised at Tua's success | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDrip not surprised at Tua's success

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Mike McDaniel: Nothing that's happening with Tua Tagovailoa is a surprise to me - ProFootballTalk

Through nine games, Tua Tagovailoa has performed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.He currently leads the NFL with a 115.9 passer rating and 9.2 yards per attempt. He’s fifth with 15 touchdown passes, despite missing a pair of games. Since returning from a concussion in Week Seven...
Through nine games, Tua Tagovailoa has performed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

He currently leads the NFL with a 115.9 passer rating and 9.2 yards per attempt. He’s fifth with 15 touchdown passes, despite missing a pair of games. Since returning from a concussion in Week Seven, he’s completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 945 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also been sacked only twice.

1668017823603.png
 
