McD's offensive game plan vs Buffalo's D

Last week, McDaniel quietly mentioned in his pressers that he has yet to reveal some of the playbook / game plan for this offense. During the Ravens/Dolphins post game, he said that he intentionally held back Waddle W1 as to not put too much on his plate immediately (Waddle still had 4 receptions for 69 yards & a TD lol). McD then joked about W2, "I think you can say we wanted to get him more involved this time around" (re: Waddle's 11 receptions for 171 yards & 2 TD's on 19 targets).



Do you guys expect any new wrinkles or more/less involvement from anyone this weekend? Obviously, McDaniel has to be a little disappointed on his run game thus far, but I don't know if this is the best week to try to establish that against this Buffalo defense. I am not suggesting abandon it completely, but he will likely have to get very creative, especially early on.



I would think our best chance tomorrow is a lot of what we did successfully last week @ Baltimore. A ton of motion, slants & screens, passes at the LOS short enough to almost be considered runs to use the speed of Waddle & Hill in an attempt to wear down the secondary. Hopefully, this can set up some broken deep plays for large gains against their inexperienced backup Safety & 2 backup CBs. In the Miami heat, that sounds like the best way to go to me. I think Buffalo will try to disguise coverage and capitalize when Tua takes his shots down field with some INTs & pass breakups. Try to break his confidence early.



This is why I like the idea of relying on the speed of Waddle & Hill early, utilizing high %, efficient short passes, & let the Cheetah & Penguin do their thing. Unfortunately, this is very similar to what we saw them do last week and most of what the Bills are preparing for from the Ravens game.



That said, you can't teach speed or teach how to handle the heat. But you, me, McDaniel, McDermott, and even my grandmother know this: we are going to have to score early and often to even stay in the game against Josh Allen.



What do you expect the overall plan is or what changes do you expect that give us the best chance to stay with & hopefully in the 4th Q, slay the dragon?