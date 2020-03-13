McDuffie vs Landry

Phinz1972 said: McDuffie by far for many reasons starting with team guy. Beyond that though, his era was not more in favor of offense, yes had Marino throwing to him but defenses could knock you on your ***, bump your route beyond five yards, etc. Not taking away from Landry as a player and what he has done but simple view McDuffie would shine in this era, Landry wouldn't shine in past era Click to expand...

It's an interesting question, but I agree, the stats alone are very misleading.Not only do the rule changes make it an apples to oranges comparison in terms of what defensive players were allowed to do, but also how offenses have evolved as well.As far as their skills, I think they are comparable. Both have/had good hands hands, make/made the "want it more" plays, and a top work ethic.OJ never had the opportunity to work, primarily, from the slot with a QB feeding him 170 balls a year, on 6 yd routes.