McDuffie vs Landry

Phinz1972

Phinz1972

McDuffie by far for many reasons starting with team guy. Beyond that though, his era was not more in favor of offense, yes had Marino throwing to him but defenses could knock you on your ***, bump your route beyond five yards, etc. Not taking away from Landry as a player and what he has done but simple view McDuffie would shine in this era, Landry wouldn't shine in past era
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Phinz1972 said:
McDuffie by far for many reasons starting with team guy. Beyond that though, his era was not more in favor of offense, yes had Marino throwing to him but defenses could knock you on your ***, bump your route beyond five yards, etc. Not taking away from Landry as a player and what he has done but simple view McDuffie would shine in this era, Landry wouldn't shine in past era
It's an interesting question, but I agree, the stats alone are very misleading.

Not only do the rule changes make it an apples to oranges comparison in terms of what defensive players were allowed to do, but also how offenses have evolved as well.

As far as their skills, I think they are comparable. Both have/had good hands hands, make/made the "want it more" plays, and a top work ethic.

OJ never had the opportunity to work, primarily, from the slot with a QB feeding him 170 balls a year, on 6 yd routes.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Landry is the most overpaid player in football..

Wish he was in our team at 8 mill and was smart but he’s not and he’s not.
 
bane

bane

Finheaven VIP
Great question. Going with Mcduffie. Just loved watching his clutch catches and his little strut or walk on the field. Such a baller. Always had Marino’s back. Team guy.
It hurt how he got injured and was done. Plus he still loves the Dolphins. Just a great guy. He was in parking lot playing catch before a game in 2006. Great guy.
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Finheaven VIP
Voting McDuffie, as others had said it certainly has become a passing league regards stats.
With todays rules Marino to McDuffie could of rocked some very solid numbers.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Ozfin said:
Voting McDuffie, as others had said it certainly has become a passing league regards stats.
With todays rules Marino to McDuffie could of rocked some very solid numbers.
What kind of numbers would Dan and the Marx bros put up with todays rules?

Scary numbers, that's what kind.....
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
On the football field, I'd take Landry...

I mean everyone's quick to say Marino never had a running game, never had a defense... But fact of the matter is, his better receiver for alot of those years was McDuffie and that dude simply wasnt a top tier guy.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
NBP81 said:
On the football field, I'd take Landry...

I mean everyone's quick to say Marino never had a running game, never had a defense... But fact of the matter is, his better receiver for alot of those years was McDuffie and that dude simply wasnt a top tier guy.
No, he wasn't "elite", but neither is Landry, IMO. A valid case could be made for either, as far as who's better.

As far as Marino/McDuffie, bear in mind, OJ wasn't really getting that many snaps until the mid 90s. A decede after Dan came into the league, and while he was still good, it wasn't really his "prime" years, as he had the Achilles injury in 93'.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Mach2 said:
No, he wasn't "elite", but neither is Landry, IMO. A valid case could be made for either, as farcas who's better.

As far as Marino/McDuffie, bear in mind, OJ wasn't really getting that many snaps until the mid 90s. A decede after Dan came into the league, and while he was still good, it wasn't really his "prime" years, as he had the Achilles injury in 93'.
Definitely, neither were top of the line WRs... I had no problem whatsoever letting Landry walk for that huge contract. I just think Landry is the better football player of the 2...
 
13marino13

13marino13

Happy 20th Finheaven!
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
bane said:
Great question. Going with Mcduffie. Just loved watching his clutch catches and his little strut or walk on the field. Such a baller. Always had Marino’s back. Team guy.
It hurt how he got injured and was done. Plus he still loves the Dolphins. Just a great guy. He was in parking lot playing catch before a game in 2006. Great guy.
He's a great guy, a buddy of mine was dating his Mom for awhile.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
NBP81 said:
Definitely, neither were top of the line WRs... I had no problem whatsoever letting Landry walk for that huge contract. I just think Landry is the better football player of the 2...
I likes him as a player too, but no way he was worth that contract.

More power to him though. He did what was best for him.
 
Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep

Vandelay & Van Nostrand
Finheaven VIP
I loved McDuffie's game. He was the ultimate team guy who didn't get a lot of targets his first couple years. And while he wasn't a burner, I wouldn't exactly have called him a slot receiver either (not like today's version of a slot receiver), like Landry was. Jarvis got a lot of targets the moment he got here.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
OJ is in top 10 fins for me all time. Loved him on the field. Even better off the field guy. I still run into him a bit. Always personable. Always chats for a few minutes.
 
B

Bruh Man

Scout Team
I remember seeing OJ in the Sawgrass Best Buy years ago. He was on crutches and alot shorter than I thought. I wished him well and told him we need him back on the field. He thanked me and I moved on. I would love to see yards after contact and after the catch stats with these 2.
 
