McDuffie vs Landry

MinnFinFan
Need a break from the draft posts...
Who did you like better and why?
1st 6 years receiving stats.
McDuffie 358 4415 27tds 12.3average.
Landry 564 6188 32tds 11.0average.
Both played with great passion, but McDuffie was the better team guy and will always be one of my favorites.
