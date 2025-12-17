 Mcdummy Presser 17 Dec | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mcdummy Presser 17 Dec

My questions are...

1. Didn't mcdummy hand pick Wilson? So why does he feel ewers gives us a better chance?

2. Why are you lying about you being the only one to make this decision?

3. I actually applaud his answer when the woman reporter asks him how he feels about the decision... he says how he feels has nothing to do with it. Friggan stupid woman and their feelings man. Gtfoh with that bullshit!! Lmao

4. Why can't you just answer questions straight up rather than mumbling for 25 minutes for every question and not saying anything?

5. Mike denying any of Tuas past injuries were a result of his shitty play.

6. He deflects when asked about pushing for tuas contract tho...

7. Says letting judon go was about the best thing for beating the bengals.
 
We let Judon go? Boy that guy had nothing left. He was once a stud. Now he’s slow as molasses rolling up hill.
 
YorkshirePhin said:
You have to win the game not to lose the game!

Anyone who says **** like that can get the **** outta dodge..............the guys an ass hat!
Click to expand...
Man i actually love that stupid quote. It rings true. Its not eloquent but factual. It sounds like something you would find in those old kung fu movies. Knida like hit wood but wood not hit back.
 
