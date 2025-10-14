 Mcdummys Job Safe? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mcdummys Job Safe?

Last edited:
As much as I think McD needs to be fired, my bigger concern is getting rid of Grier. The guy is a garbage drafter 7 years into his rebuild with unrivaled draft capital, he’s built one of the worst teams in the NFL.

I keep seeing people mention we have all this “talent.” But outside of Achane, I don’t see it. His 2020 and 2021 drafts should be studied as some of the biggest blunders in NFL drafting history. So much elite talent in those drafts and with 9 picks in the first 2 rounds and managed to draft none of it. Just disgusting.
 
Yeah if McDaniel or Grier are retained for the 2026 season that's probably it for me. I don't understand how you as an owner can see the product on the field, and the fans disdain and think that you're continuing on the right path.
 
The most Dolphins thing to do is let McD and Grier run it back another season. Ross will let them run it back. This franchise sucks! We will never witness another superbowl in our lifetime.
 
I just can’t understand how anyone could have faith in McDaniel at this point. His offense doesn’t work against good teams, doesn’t work with any QB other than Tua, and increasingly doesn’t work with Tua, either.

His defenses are always terrible, no matter the coordinator or personnel. His special teams are always terrible, no matter the coordinator or personnel. His teams have consistently been undisciplined and unprepared to play in cold weather and against winning teams. And his best players don’t respect him, with multiple high profile blow ups already.

There is no real silver lining. He’s much more competent than, say, Adam Gase, but he’s an offense-only coach who can’t lead men and whose offensive scheme is all smoke and mirrors that doesn’t work against tough, disciplined defenses. What do you do with that?
 
McDaniel ain't the issue. He has a garbage QB and Garbage Defence. But yet he gets in the final drive every game then Tua blows it. He ain't the problem. I want McDaniel, but Grier and Tua need to go
 
To answer the OP, apparently... Ross still make $$$ on his investment, and does not seem to GAF.
 
McDaniel ain't the issue. He has a garbage QB and Garbage Defence. But yet he gets in the final drive every game then Tua blows it. He ain't the problem. I want McDaniel, but Grier and Tua need to go
Correct me if I'm wrong but didn't he call a play on the sideline with 50 seconds left, the other team left with only one TO, inside the 5 yard line? A play the didn't gain yards, stopped the clock , essentially giving the other team another TO, then throw an incomplete pass to stop the clock? If you think McGoober is not a BIG part of the problem, you are delusional.
 
