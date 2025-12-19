 McDummy's Job Safe? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDummy's Job Safe?

eMCee85

eMCee85

Smarter than the goggle gang
Super Donator
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
11,522
Reaction score
21,977
Location
La la land
Well, this is not good news for those of us that were hoping he would be gone at years end... but more status quo from the owner that doesn't want status quo.

Just to be clear. This is not confirmed but when sources start talking, there's usually some truth to it.

Sounds like Kelly will be interviewing the potential GMs and Brandon Shore is more involved now.

www.cbssports.com

NFL insider notebook: Coaching decisions and playoff positioning

Why the Dolphins are leaning toward continuity, how Denver's built-in advantage could shape the playoffs and what sources are saying as the season winds down.
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
via http://cbssportsapp.com
 
Don't care. GM change all that matters.

That GM will then determine if McD is a good enough fit or wants to see how he does in his system.
 
Makes zero sense to me to interview GMs and start the process with, “you have to keep McDaniel as your head coach.”

You’re not going to attract the best candidates that way.
 
mrhankey81701 said:
So right now it seems like the most likely outcome is McDaniel back with Champ Kelly as GM?
Click to expand...
I wouldn't say Kelly is the most likely outcome at GM, I personally believe that will be an outside hire. I do think McDaniel is probably coming back unless they get blown out the last three weeks.
 
Virginia99 said:
Well, 2 out of 3 will be different - GM and QB. Not a clean house but not status quo either
Click to expand...
Anything with all three not gone is status quo.

I just don't see how you literally watched the worst 4th qtr game management where the announcers are clowning the eff out of your coach and come to the conclusion that mcdummy is your guy at HC? That's like the millionth time mcdummy has managed a game like that.
 
The Goat said:
Makes zero sense to me to interview GMs and start the process with, “you have to keep McDaniel as your head coach.”

You’re not going to attract the best candidates that way.
Click to expand...
Holy **** do we agree? You're right, it is weird times!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom