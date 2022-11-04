McKinley and Kohou

dolfan91
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ undrafted rookies making bigger mark on team than rookie draftees
The Miami Dolphins' undrafted rookies are making a bigger contribution to this year's team than the drafted rookies. Coach Mike McDaniel said: “You get lots of great results from guys that have chips on their shoulder.”
www.sun-sentinel.com
Nice article about the Two UDFA making contributions.