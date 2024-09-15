 McLovin time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now is McLovin’s time to show he’s the right coach for the job. I’ve seen really good coaches win where there starting qb goes down. If he can’t figure out how to win enough games till Tua comes back. Well then he needs to be fired!!!!! If that happens we have to fire him sooner than later so we can get Coach Vrabel! That guy can coach! We have way too much talent to not still be good.
 
Also McLovin looks like a moron out there. He wears a sweatshirt in 95 degree heat while sporting jerry curl, 1k sunglasses, 1k sneakers and 250k watch. He’s a modern day Jerry Granville. He needs to be on a very short leash!
 
