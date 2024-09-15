McLovin time

Loyd Christmas
Now is McLovin’s time to show he’s the right coach for the job. I’ve seen really good coaches win where there starting qb goes down. If he can’t figure out how to win enough games till Tua comes back. Well then he needs to be fired!!!!! If that happens we have to fire him sooner than later so we can get Coach Vrabel! That guy can coach! We have way too much talent to not still be good.