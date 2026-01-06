McMumbles NOT Interviewing GM Candidates - Quit Panicking!!! YES, YOU!

Fin-Loco
It's a reason many amped up their panicking yesterday. McMumbles is not being forced on anyone. Gm will be able to make their own decision which is why they have not come out and said McMumbles will be the HC moving on. How about panic over the actual things that are valid?Thats not why were panicking.
Were panicking becuase it sounds very likley McD remains the head coach which has a trickle down effect in the following ways.
1) We WILL NOT get the best GM to come here if they know going in they dont have enough control to determine the success of the team they work for.
2) We have 5 picks in the top 100, which will be used on McDs scheme fits, and its a forgone conclusion, we will be bringing in a new HC next year, likley with a different scheme, after we go 4-13 in 2026.
3) The bad GM we do end up hiring becuase McD is being forced on them will get another 5 to 10 years under Ross to draft poorly and essentially do what Grier has done for the last decade, which is fail miserably.
4) This isnt about us worrying about 2026, **** 2026, its cooked already, this is worry for 2027-2036, the weight of this GM hire will reverberate for a decade. If you dont believe me, you should revisit Griers career lowlights.
I think you and people like you absolutely pine for something to be concerned about. Get all up in your worry. Get a good lather going. Lose that sleep! What do I care? Point of the thread is McMumbles is not interviewing the HC. Take the rest of your layers of worry in advance elsewhere.You dont know that, he absolutely could be being forced on someone, just look at Ross's track record. There is absolutely reason to be worried right now.
This is a 2 thumbs post . We need a good GM and HC. 2026's goal should be to set the standard and grease the tracks for the following years. Nobody should be expecting anything better than that. None of that will happen with McD as HC.Thats not why were panicking.
Loco, we finally fired Grier, we are at a crossroads this offseason like we havnt been in, in a decade or more. This is finally our chance to have some real hope things may be different going forward by getting a blue chip GM in here.I think you and people like you absolutely pine for something to be concerned about. Get all up in your worry. Get a good lather going. Lose that sleep! What do I care? Point of the thread is McMumbles is not interviewing the HC. Take the rest of your layers of worry in advance elsewhere.
Last time anything close to this happened is when the Tuna came in and cleaned house. Then for some ****in' reason we ended up saddled with Tannenbaum and all was completely ****ed to the point of being like the Jets.

I agree sometimes our worries and concerns get a bit loud but this is not one of those instances.

Plus, has our concerns and warnings not been justified and damn near spot on over the last few years. Damn near every worry weve had has come true.
I agree sometimes our worries and concerns get a bit loud but this is not one of those instances.
Plus, has our concerns and warnings not been justified and damn near spot on over the last few years. Damn near every worry weve had has come true.