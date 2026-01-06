McMumbles NOT Interviewing GM Candidates - Quit Panicking!!! YES, YOU!

Thats not why were panicking.



Were panicking becuase it sounds very likley McD remains the head coach which has a trickle down effect in the following ways.



1) We WILL NOT get the best GM to come here if they know going in they dont have enough control to determine the success of the team they work for.



2) We have 5 picks in the top 100, which will be used on McDs scheme fits, and its a forgone conclusion, we will be bringing in a new HC next year, likley with a different scheme, after we go 4-13 in 2026.



3) The bad GM we do end up hiring becuase McD is being forced on them will get another 5 to 10 years under Ross to draft poorly and essentially do what Grier has done for the last decade, which is fail miserably.



4) This isnt about us worrying about 2026, **** 2026, its cooked already, this is worry for 2027-2036, the weight of this GM hire will reverberate for a decade. If you dont believe me, you should revisit Griers career lowlights.