McShay has the Dolphins trading down with Carolina and taking Smith at #8

Kebo said: Trade value chart says #3 for #8, #39, and a 2022 second round pick.

Chart goes out the window when a team is calling to come up for a QB. History shows that. Miami will want a first rounder in 2022 as part of the deal. A second rounder this year would give tons of flexibility. With a deep WR class, I could see Pitts get taken if he’s there. They could really go a lot of directions.