McShay has the Dolphins trading down with Carolina and taking Smith at #8

I kinda like this idea...
If Smith is the only one of Pitts, Waddle, Chase and him left then yes that's what I would do also, but he's 4th on my list of the blue chip receivers right now.
 
If it means they get an additional first in 2022 and another 2nd in 2022, it would be worth the risk they might lose out on their top WR pick. Especially since at least one of the top WR’s Chase, Smith or Waddle should still be available at 8.
 
Trade value chart says #3 for #8, #39, and a 2022 second round pick.
top 3 picks for qb tend to get more value, so I would be shocked to get a 2022 first rounder in addition to 8 and 39
 
Trade value chart says #3 for #8, #39, and a 2022 second round pick.
Chart goes out the window when a team is calling to come up for a QB. History shows that. Miami will want a first rounder in 2022 as part of the deal. A second rounder this year would give tons of flexibility. With a deep WR class, I could see Pitts get taken if he’s there. They could really go a lot of directions.
 
2022 first is a must. Would probably settle for a 2021 third instead of second if it came down to it.
 
That's the ideal situation for Miami. Trade down, get more high picks to build with, and still get one of the top three wide receivers.
 
I've been saying for weeks that Carolina might be the one team we could trade down to and still get a top playmakers at 8. I agree we should get their 2nd this year and 1st in 2022. As far as who we'd take at 8.......you can ask 20 people and might get 20 different answers.
 
