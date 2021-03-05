McShay has the Dolphins trading down with Carolina and taking Smith at #8

I kinda like this idea...
top 3 picks for qb tend to get more value, so I would be shocked to get a 2022 first rounder in addition to 8 and 39
Chart goes out the window when a team is calling to come up for a QB. History shows that. Miami will want a first rounder in 2022 as part of the deal. A second rounder this year would give tons of flexibility. With a deep WR class, I could see Pitts get taken if he’s there. They could really go a lot of directions.
That’s not enough for my liking, Needs an additional first added to it.
It is enough for my likingThat’s not enough for my liking, Needs an additional first added to it.