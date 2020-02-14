McShay & Kiper Mock 2.0

Says no longer available due to copyright claim by disney lol... they really do own everything now
 
outlawd2u said:
Says no longer available due to copyright claim by disney lol... they really do own everything now
Disney has owned ESPN for a really long time. They bought ABC in the 90's which had owned ESPN.
 
Here's the deal - that was a very serious injury Tua suffered to his hip. I'm glad that Hasselbeck and McShay didn't make light of it. They are absolutely correct that we just don't know enough yet in terms of where he's at or what he's going to be able to do. Which is why I think a team like Miami still has a shot to get him at #5 eventually.

However, that chance decreases with every single rep Tua takes once he's cleared to resume football activities. I think it's smart on Miami's part to go ahead and speak with all those teams picking ahead about the potential costs of trading up. Just in case. You can abort the mission at anytime.

Although I don't agree with the way the quarterbacks are slotted here in that mock draft (I'll have them ranked differently) - I do believe what they laid out is the most likely scenario. With one omission. I believe Jordan Love is going to be drafted in the 1st round by somebody.

I think for a team like Miami, if they have to change course for Tua in the top 5 due to concerns about the hip, snatching up Jordan Love with one of those late 1st rounders is the next best thing.

That Andrew Thomas pick at #18 is a beast of a pick.
 
Pachyderm_Wave said:
Here's the deal - that was a very serious injury Tua suffered to his hip. I'm glad that Hasselbeck and McShay didn't make light of it. They are absolutely correct that we just don't know enough yet in terms of where he's at or what he's going to be able to do. Which is why I think a team like Miami still has a shot to get him at #5 eventually.

However, that chance decreases with every single rep Tua takes once he's cleared to resume football activities. I think it's smart on Miami's part to go ahead and speak with all those teams picking ahead about the potential costs of trading up. Just in case. You can abort the mission at anytime.

Although I don't agree with the way the quarterbacks are slotted here in that mock draft (I'll have them ranked differently) - I do believe what they laid out is the most likely scenario. With one omission. I believe Jordan Love is going to be drafted in the 1st round by somebody.

I think for a team like Miami, if they have to change course for Tua in the top 5 due to concerns about the hip, snatching up Jordan Love with one of those late 1st rounders is the next best thing.

That Andrew Thomas pick at #18 is a beast of a pick.
I feel like Love will not be there at 18.
 
