Meaningless Fans Meaningless Opinions About This "Meaningless" Win!

Nihil taurus crappus
Your opinion, whether you support the team by attending games or "spiritually" with your hands in your pockets from afar means nothing to the likes of:
  • Nick Needham, Gaskins, Begel and all the marginal players with a rare opportunity to prove themselves for next year
  • Flores and his coaches who put in all the time and work; contend with the frustrations and worry themselves about their own futures based on the **** sandwich the team handed them
  • Management who want confirmation that they made the right decision through coaching overcoming a dearth of skills
  • ditto those fans who want to feel good about something, mostly the coaching staff going forward!

Whining about team personnel doing their best for pride and future prospects is your prerogative, but it's certainly meaningless to the people who count!
 
Well said Vaark. :good:
 
Maybe fans want a top pick for an elite player? Because you know, we are fans and want the team to be good?
 
Great post! It’s dissapointing that some posters aren’t smart enough to understand this captain obvious post.
 
What have you done to financially support the team presently or even in the past beyond your "sentimental connection" ??:
 
Being a LOSER by design is antithetical to being a competitive athlete, coach or cheerleader!

The team has played spirited ball despite the fact they've been severely handicapped

all year. And anyone who is NOT impressed with Ryan Fitzpatrick is brain dead!

We outplayed the Bengals -- who are a certified disgrace to the game!

That franchise is a sewer.

BNF
 
