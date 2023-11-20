Meanwhile Speculation Running Rampant @JetNation

This one could be even uglier than the Buffalo game. Trying to keep up against Miami with this pathetic offense.



Dude… the season is over. Not sure we even win another game. Miami will blow us out



Of course. I wasn't insinuating anything other than that. It's only a question of how ugly things get.



They've already lost the game. 48-6 Miami Tthe Jets have quit. again



It's rock bottom right now. This team is pure garbage. They will not win another game and have another season of losing out. I dont know how anyone could possibly continue to employ these losers but I dont think more embarrassing losses matter when you are in fact, an embarrassment.

This is the worst franchise in all of professional sports. It doesnt get any worse.



Have faith! This is the Jets. Things can always get uglier.



Yea, doesn’t even matter who we play any more. Just another season of meaningless games in November and December. I’ll be here to watch them but it doesn’t mean I have to like it.



Miami is a winnable game. Zach is improving and the OL is starting to gel. GW will catch balls and Lazard can’t possibly suck as badly as it seem



......I'm sick of naive positive bs. Reality and nothing but reality from here on in



It doesn't matter. We should all be rooting for the Giants and Pats to win more games. We are in a race to the bottom again. The team is so badly flawed it is a joke. Would love to see JD turn a #1 or #2 overall into 2 future first round picks and move down about 10 spots and take a QB there.



We are still in the same place as we were when JD got here. Bad OL and bad QB. We probably would have been better off had we kept Darnold. Darnold was bad but Zach is bad to the point you wonder why he is on an NFL team at all. He is right up there with players like Russel and Leaf.



Mostert going to have 200 total yards against us in this one with MIA having the ball for 80% of the game



60-3 Miami. The Jets have pretty much forfeited already



The only reason it wasnt this bad last year is because they had a run of playing back ups and in some cases, 3rd string QB's. This team is straight dog sh*t. Top to bottom. sh*tty roster, sh*tty coaching, just pure and utter dog sh*t. I'm embarrassed that I defended this regime at one point.



