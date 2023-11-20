 Meanwhile Speculation Running Rampant @JetNation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Meanwhile Speculation Running Rampant @JetNation

This one could be even uglier than the Buffalo game. Trying to keep up against Miami with this pathetic offense.

Dude… the season is over. Not sure we even win another game. Miami will blow us out

Of course. I wasn't insinuating anything other than that. It's only a question of how ugly things get.

They've already lost the game. 48-6 Miami Tthe Jets have quit. again

It's rock bottom right now. This team is pure garbage. They will not win another game and have another season of losing out. I dont know how anyone could possibly continue to employ these losers but I dont think more embarrassing losses matter when you are in fact, an embarrassment.
This is the worst franchise in all of professional sports. It doesnt get any worse.

Have faith! This is the Jets. Things can always get uglier.

Yea, doesn’t even matter who we play any more. Just another season of meaningless games in November and December. I’ll be here to watch them but it doesn’t mean I have to like it.

Miami is a winnable game. Zach is improving and the OL is starting to gel. GW will catch balls and Lazard can’t possibly suck as badly as it seem

......I'm sick of naive positive bs. Reality and nothing but reality from here on in

It doesn't matter. We should all be rooting for the Giants and Pats to win more games. We are in a race to the bottom again. The team is so badly flawed it is a joke. Would love to see JD turn a #1 or #2 overall into 2 future first round picks and move down about 10 spots and take a QB there.

We are still in the same place as we were when JD got here. Bad OL and bad QB. We probably would have been better off had we kept Darnold. Darnold was bad but Zach is bad to the point you wonder why he is on an NFL team at all. He is right up there with players like Russel and Leaf.

Mostert going to have 200 total yards against us in this one with MIA having the ball for 80% of the game

60-3 Miami. The Jets have pretty much forfeited already

The only reason it wasnt this bad last year is because they had a run of playing back ups and in some cases, 3rd string QB's. This team is straight dog sh*t. Top to bottom. sh*tty roster, sh*tty coaching, just pure and utter dog sh*t. I'm embarrassed that I defended this regime at one point.

 
This is some real wishful thinking there but they aren't far off from the tanking category of teams.

They have three straight home games against Miami, Atlanta and Houston. Then at Miami, home for the Commanders and finish the season at Cleveland.

I hope they win the Atlanta, Washington and Cleveland games and finish 7-10. 14th or so pick sounds good to me.

But I can live with them losing out. Not having that second round pick will really make it tough for them to move up. If they want to move up for a QB, its going to cost them Garrett Wilson.

On that note, lets go Patriots this weekend.
 
I have empathy for the Jets fans this year, watching that defense and imagining what could have been if they had any level of competence on offense is frustrating.
 
mrw GIF
 
I've never seen such a putrid offense. The Jets are really bad. Zach Wilson is an all time disaster. But let's give some credit to the Bills. They ate their Wheaties and wore their Superman Undies against the Jets and destroyed them. Let's hope the Jets wet the bed on Friday.
 
Jets fans think this game is going to be ugly, but in a lop-sided way where they get clobbered.

If it plays out as they fear, I would be thrilled, but after watching our offense for the last three games sputter and misfire on critical downs, it's hard for me to believe it will happen. A turn-around would be welcome, but it's been turn-overs as of late. Sorry.

However, it is glorious to see Jets fans so morose. I hate them.
 
Those fan reactions are understandable, but I don't think it will be a blowout. That defense is tough, and if Miami lets them hang around, it will be tougher. Have to get up early on them and demoralize that defense. I have no faith that the Jets O can score more than a few field goals, but that defense could hold us to 17 or so on the road if Mia plays like the did vs LV.
 
The Jets have a long hallway at their team headquarters that is supposed to tell their story as the season progresses.

I wonder what that wall looks like after Week 11? What images can they have posted that don't make that hallway a Walk of Shame?
 
And their point is that? :lol:
 
