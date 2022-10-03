Media Mob and the Tua Investigation

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 499
- Reaction score
- 1,252
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Latest on the Tua Investigation - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is flying solo talking about the Dolphins’ standing in the AFC East after this weekend’s games with the Bills and Jets winning and the Patriots losing. Mike then talks about next week’s game vs the Jets and he shares some early thoughts on the match-up...
dolphinstalk.com