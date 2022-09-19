 Media Monday takes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

E30M3

Hedge your bets much Cowherd. Talk all that sh*t and predict the Fins in the playoffs. FFS.
 
cltchperf

danstilldaman said:
Cowherd's a blowhard. I personally can care the **** less what that tool's opinion is.
he likes to think he's so edgy and try to give takes against the grain of what others are saying. I wonder if he even watches the games that he gives his takes on or even the rest. He keeps on saying Tua is a left handed mac jones and tua is not athletic. Did he not see tua's madden spin move td throw on the run? That's not new, Tua used to do that at bama and he juked guys out when he scrambled down the field as times. He's no kylar murray but he's above average athletic for a qb. Mac jones would fall on his face trying to spin move or juke dudes, he just isn't athletically quick or shifty as well seems clunky with his running. The lesser athletic qbs are like that. Tua is quite shifty. There's more going forward we need to see, but I feel this was huge as a big thing to build off of and sometimes a big turning point for players
 
Dolph N.Fan

I don’t know why people always bring up the blown coverages as the only reason Tua had success. You don’t think the offense And the coaches had anything to do with causing those blown assignments with their speed and scheming? If Tua missed those throws to wide open wrs on missed assignments the media would have murdered Tua.
 
LoneyROY7

I kinda enjoy having some of the haters stand their ground for now.

It'll make it that much more satisfying when they have no choice but to fully backtrack when it's all said and done.
 
dolfan91

toilet paper animation GIF by Rough Sketchz


Cow Hard you Blow Hard.
 
