Media Monday takes

danstilldaman said: Cowherd's a blowhard. I personally can care the **** less what that tool's opinion is. Click to expand...

he likes to think he's so edgy and try to give takes against the grain of what others are saying. I wonder if he even watches the games that he gives his takes on or even the rest. He keeps on saying Tua is a left handed mac jones and tua is not athletic. Did he not see tua's madden spin move td throw on the run? That's not new, Tua used to do that at bama and he juked guys out when he scrambled down the field as times. He's no kylar murray but he's above average athletic for a qb. Mac jones would fall on his face trying to spin move or juke dudes, he just isn't athletically quick or shifty as well seems clunky with his running. The lesser athletic qbs are like that. Tua is quite shifty. There's more going forward we need to see, but I feel this was huge as a big thing to build off of and sometimes a big turning point for players