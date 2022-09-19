Media Monday takes

Tua808
Cowherd is still cowherd.
yep. "but he's small, but he's small" Is cowherd projecting for some personal insecurities Colin has of himself, not related to height?......Cowherd is still cowherd.
the titles to these youtube clips are misleading, usually wrong and just stupidNow, He's thrilled? SFW!
he likes to think he's so edgy and try to give takes against the grain of what others are saying. I wonder if he even watches the games that he gives his takes on or even the rest. He keeps on saying Tua is a left handed mac jones and tua is not athletic. Did he not see tua's madden spin move td throw on the run? That's not new, Tua used to do that at bama and he juked guys out when he scrambled down the field as times. He's no kylar murray but he's above average athletic for a qb. Mac jones would fall on his face trying to spin move or juke dudes, he just isn't athletically quick or shifty as well seems clunky with his running. The lesser athletic qbs are like that. Tua is quite shifty. There's more going forward we need to see, but I feel this was huge as a big thing to build off of and sometimes a big turning point for playersCowherd's a blowhard. I personally can care the **** less what that tool's opinion is.
A Freudian would have a field day with CC.yep. "but he's small, but he's small" Is cowherd projecting for some personal insecurities Colin has of himself, not related to height?......