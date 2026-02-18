 Mediocre Minkah On The Move And Revisiting Last Years Deadline | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mediocre Minkah On The Move And Revisiting Last Years Deadline

phinsforlife
First link. Dolphins now trying to trade Minkah (again), which makes sense in the context of the rebuild/cap situation.

Second link regarding last year's deadline. JP is the third graded FA on the market. Could argue he is really the first, because George Pickens is nuts and not sure anyone wants the risk of handing him a big money longer term deal, and Trey Hendrickson is old.

Champ screwed the whole thing up. All we got for JP was effectively a fourth given it is a late 3rd, and we paid his salary. He did the deal a day early and bent over to Howie Roseman's terms, as opposed to waiting the thing out like a legit poker playing GM would have done - whatever you think about keeping or trading JP, we should have gotten more in the deal if the decision was to move him. As a result, as usual, fleeced by Howie, as the link states "The Eagles got away with highway robbery by acquiring Phillips from the Dolphins for a third-round pick." - which really was a fourth rounder as stated just previously making this even worse. The Raiders got more for Jakboi Meyers (4th and 6th), and look what the Jets got for their guys including the DT.

Then we kept Chubb, who is old, and not part of the future. We have now let him go for nothing, when we could have gotten something for him at the deadline.

Then we kept Waddle, instead of taking a first and a third for him which would have been a home run trade. Waddle has upcoming cap hits of $34 and then $37mm too, because in typical Grier fashion, everything was pushed to the future. Awful not to have taken that deal.

That whole deadline was a disaster. Lets see what we end up getting for Minkah, now that we are in firesale mode. My guess, less than we could have gotten at last year's deadline too, when he should have been moved.

I also wonder if part of why they are doing this is to try to free as much space possible is to theoretically give them more leeway to absorb the entirety of Tua's hit next year, or move Waddle and eat that hit, or something. I still have a tough time with all the math and opinions are all over the map with regard to whether any of these things are doable or not. I have a popsicle headache at this point trying to figure it all out.

Why the organization was unable to figure out where this was all going at last years deadline is beyond me - they had already fired Grier too. They should have come to terms with where we were, and been more proactive about it at last year's deadline when we would have received more value, and then also executed better. There is value to making hard decisions as opposed to deferring them.



 
phinsforlife said:
Um, that guy throws **** against the wall all day. Why are you taking his word for it.
 
phinsforlife said:
Its makes sense. Older player, mature character, I like the character. Give him a chance to win something somewhere.
 
My view, we are not the Red Cross. Not about charity for Minkah, it is about cleaning up the mess here. He is not part of the future, and is too expensive given the cap mess we have here.
 
I don't understand the JP rant. There is zero reason to think there were better deals on the table and if we hadn't traded him he'd be leaving in FA, which could result in a comp pick, but might not and could result in getting nothing for him. The Dolphins were not going to be re-signing him.
 
hard for me to know. age and value of his contract are an issue. it will be interesting. we are in firesale mode now, so whatever value he had at last years deadline is less now. teams know we are desperate to move guys off the roster and clean up the mess. at the deadline, you have teams desperate to add talent for a playoff run, so the situation is reversed. same reason we got the stupid offer for waddle, when even more stupidly we turned down.
 
i gave you several reasons to think there were better offers that were attainable in the OP. but go ahead, put all your faith in champ to have extracted the most value possible and out negotiate howie roseman.

as best i can tell,you have been 100% lockstop in defense of every single thing this organization has done, and therefore 100% incorrect
 
Was great seeing Minkah back but yeah trade him while he’s got some value. Last year he was very good so probably bought low can sell higher on him.

As for Chubb yes should have been moved at deadline but still don’t understand the cut outright. Edge’s are a rarity and a guy with 8.5 sacks and a great leader like him have value. I find it hard to believe we couldn’t get anything for him this offseason.
 
I hear you brother as a lot of teams will want to get 2027 picks. Maybe they can leverage a higher pick in 2026 if that is the offer.
 
Was great seeing Minkah back but yeah trade him while he’s got some value. Last year he was very good so probably bought low can sell higher on him.

As for Chubb yes should have been moved at deadline but still don’t understand the cut outright. Edge’s are a rarity and a guy with 8.5 sacks and a great leader like him have value. I find it hard to believe we couldn’t get anything for him this offseason.
Teams knew what was coming with him in Miami.
 
