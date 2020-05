5... Jason Peters....if you want Tua to start Day 1 while coaching develops OL behind the scene, then you want this pick. If you want to let the OL gel for a year while throwing Fitz to the wolves then this is a waste of money.



4...Logan Ryan.....can he be starting safety? will his price tag come down as time goes on? If the answer is yes to both those then sign him up. If he is gonna force Iggy to the bench or just dime packages or he stands firm on price then hard pass.



3...Everson Griffen...nope, wants to get paid and is older, if we were a super bowl contender this year and just need to add a little bit of a pass rush then go for it. Already invested too much in free agency though



2... Jad Clowney... way too much money, hard pass



1...Cam Newton... why did they even put him at 1...they said 0% chance of happening. sheesh this guy might be worse than Nomar