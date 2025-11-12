Meet Dante Trader Jr., the Dolphins’ most impressive rookie

Tackles are not a comparable metric between positions. Until the Atlanta game we ran a wide 9 front with 2 LBs almost exclusively. In the wide 9 your IDL are tasked with eating double teams every play to create 1 on 1 pass rush reps for your EDGE. This is the exact scheme we used when we had Suh and he was statically average.



Beyond that, a safety getting tackles is generally a product of bad LB play (at least vs the run). For reference, PFF has him graded as the worst safety on our roster, the “worst” pass rushing safety in the NFL and bottom 15 in coverage. He has played well the last few weeks, but I have seen #11 blow coverage a number of times.



I am pretty dubious he is our “best” rookie as Phillips has been great ever since we switched back to a base 4-3. Grant has been better as well. I believe both will end the season as more valuable players than Trader who was a depth piece until injuries forced him to start vs Buffalo.