Meet Dante Trader Jr., the Dolphins’ most impressive rookie

Dolphins rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. is the star of the team’s 2025 draft class. Keep an eye on him when the Dolphins play Washington on Sunday in Madrid, Spain. You’ll agree with my asessment.
Trader, the fifth-round pick out of Maryland, is wise beyond his years and peers. He’s got depth to his personality, he’s got aggression in his game, and he’s got the respect of teammates and coaches. At just a touch beyond the midseason mark, it appears the Dolphinsgot a good one.
Through 10 games, Trader (30 tackles, one fumble recovered, one fumble caused) has been better than rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (20 tackles), the first-round pick. He’s been better than rookie left guard Jonah Savaiinarea, the second-round pick. Trader’s fellow fifth-round picks, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (20 tackles) and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (seven tackles), have had their moments, and the same is true for running back Ollie Gordon II (119 yards rushing, one touchdown; 30 yards receiving, one touchdown), the sixth-round pick. But Trader has been more impactful than all of them.
Not good when your 5th and 6th rounders are your best picks from the draft class. Don't anyone try to spin it another way either.

Its like we didn't even draft anyone in the first 4 rounds. And yes, I'm aware we didn't actually draft anyone in rounds 3 and 4 because we traded those picks for trash.
 
Tackles are not a comparable metric between positions. Until the Atlanta game we ran a wide 9 front with 2 LBs almost exclusively. In the wide 9 your IDL are tasked with eating double teams every play to create 1 on 1 pass rush reps for your EDGE. This is the exact scheme we used when we had Suh and he was statically average.

Beyond that, a safety getting tackles is generally a product of bad LB play (at least vs the run). For reference, PFF has him graded as the worst safety on our roster, the “worst” pass rushing safety in the NFL and bottom 15 in coverage. He has played well the last few weeks, but I have seen #11 blow coverage a number of times.

I am pretty dubious he is our “best” rookie as Phillips has been great ever since we switched back to a base 4-3. Grant has been better as well. I believe both will end the season as more valuable players than Trader who was a depth piece until injuries forced him to start vs Buffalo.
 
Scotty_P said:
Not good when your 5th and 6th rounders are your best picks from the draft class. Don't anyone try to spin it another way either.

Its like we didn't even draft anyone in the first 4 rounds. And yes, I'm aware we didn't actually draft anyone in rounds 3 and 4 because we traded those picks for trash.
His performance is both good and it is also remarkable, based on where he was drafted.

His performance doesn't "tarnish" the performance of other high-level picks, but it does emphasis that the draft level of a pick is not always a guarantee of the level of performance that any given player might achieve.

Don't try to spin it another way, either! - LOL
 
Yahoo app is a workaround for that site
sports.yahoo.com

Chris Perkins: Meet Dante Trader Jr., the Dolphins’ most impressive rookie, ‘I’m kind of crazy’

Miami Dolphins rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. is the star of the team’s 2025 draft class. Keep an eye on him when the Dolphins play Washington on Sunday in Madrid, Spain. You’ll agree with my assessment. Trader, the fifth-round pick out of Maryland, is wise beyond his years and peers. He’s got...
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com
 
Scotty_P said:
Not good when your 5th and 6th rounders are your best picks from the draft class. Don't anyone try to spin it another way either.

Its like we didn't even draft anyone in the first 4 rounds. And yes, I'm aware we didn't actually draft anyone in rounds 3 and 4 because we traded those picks for trash.
Why does it take forever for Miami’s 1st and 2nd rd picks to produce if at all? They’re almost never good their rookie year
 
One play hardly defines a player, but not wrapping up McConkey in the Chargers game probably cost us that game. Coming up big in big moments is important. I think he’s gotten better since that game, learned a lot, but that was a moment he could have really shown his greatness…and he came up small.
 
