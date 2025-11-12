Meet Dante Trader Jr., the Dolphins’ most impressive rookie

Dolph N.Fan
Dolphins rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. is the star of the team’s 2025 draft class. Keep an eye on him when the Dolphins play Washington on Sunday in Madrid, Spain. You’ll agree with my asessment.
Trader, the fifth-round pick out of Maryland, is wise beyond his years and peers. He’s got depth to his personality, he’s got aggression in his game, and he’s got the respect of teammates and coaches. At just a touch beyond the midseason mark, it appears the Dolphinsgot a good one.
Through 10 games, Trader (30 tackles, one fumble recovered, one fumble caused) has been better than rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (20 tackles), the first-round pick. He’s been better than rookie left guard Jonah Savaiinarea, the second-round pick. Trader’s fellow fifth-round picks, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (20 tackles) and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (seven tackles), have had their moments, and the same is true for running back Ollie Gordon II (119 yards rushing, one touchdown; 30 yards receiving, one touchdown), the sixth-round pick. But Trader has been more impactful than all of them.
Rest of article behind paywall