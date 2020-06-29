Meet The Rookies: Brandon Jones Character and desire: This is Brandon Jones' journey to the NFL.

Bypassing any pleasantries, University of Texas Head Coach Tom Herman could hardly wait to rave about the star safety who helped establish the culture of the football program. A team captain that set the expectation for the Longhorns on the field, in the weight room and everywhere in between, Brandon Jones took pride in his role as a leader.Once a week, the Longhorn football captains visit a local children's hospital in Austin. There, Jones developed a special bond with 14-year-old Jayden Morton, a cancer survivor who had his leg amputated."He genuinely cares, Herman said. "For some guys, it's a necessary evil of having the position of being a captain at Texas, or being a prominent player at Texas. For Brandon, it really mattered and it was important to him. He carried that relationship far beyond the 20-minute interaction in the hospital and that didn't surprise those of us that know him. That's who he is."The mission of the weekly visits is to spread some cheer for those brave boys and girls undergoing treatment, but Jones' gratitude for what he gets in return is immense. In Jayden, Jones finds the true test of character and what it really means to be courageous.Nice read and job by Travis.