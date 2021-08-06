 Mega Deal for Josh Allen 6yrs $258M -$150M GTD | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mega Deal for Josh Allen 6yrs $258M -$150M GTD

Love the deal. The new money kicks in AFTER the new TV deal moneys in Cap. Last year of rookie deal this year. 5th year option next year. New TV money and Boom Josh’s new money kicks in.
 
Good for him! I always enjoyed watching him play here in WY. I always hoped he would be a Dolphin but such is life.
 
Bills future is narrow. Better win before you are cap strapped
 
nick1 said:
Bills future is narrow. Better win before you are cap strapped
That's a confusing statement. It's an extension so he won't getting the increase in pay until the new TV deals kick which are expected to push the cap over 300 million.

The Bills already have many key players locked up long term (3+ years) with Diggs (WR), Dawkins (LT) and White (CB) who are likely top 5 at their position. In addition, they have Milano (4 years), Poyer(2 years) and Hyde(3 years) which are their best defensive players under contract.

So unless your definition of narrow is less than 3 years, it doesn't really make sense. What teams have a window over that? One could only hope the Dolphins window opens and doesn't close in that time.
 
