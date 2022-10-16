 Meh... We're going to the playoffs anyway... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Meh... We're going to the playoffs anyway...

NBP81

NBP81

This team is 3-0 with its starting QB, and he's coming back next week... His injury wasnt even the result of a bad OL, so provided he just stops playing hero ball, we're good to go. You simply dont win alot of games with your backup in this league, so much that I expect a loss every single time a backup starts, nevermind the 3rd QB.

I mean I still watch the games and hope for the best but reality is... Everytime a fanbase realizes their starting QB isnt top 10 material, they're all in on replacing him ASAP because "You need a top 10 QB to win in this league" Which is mainly true. But you cant turn around and say team X sucks after they lost when stuck with a worst than top 32 QB... Something's gotta give.

That being said, I was impressed with Skylar before he went down, having a full week of practice really made a difference in his play. He needs to be more decisive with the ball that that'll come with time in the league IMO. Its hard to blame the QBs in these situations since they're mostly thrown to the wolves without alot of snaps to build chemistry with the ones, but at the same time, the OL wasnt as bad as it looked as a result of it. Again, IMO.

We're still going to the playoffs... Deal with it! Or save it to put it back in my face when we dont.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

NBP81 said:
Don’t see it. The OLine is just not good and we may not get Armstead back. No running game and a QB who doesn’t know how to protect himself. Who knows what happened to Needham and Byron is a mystery. I hate the injury excuse but sometimes like in our case it’s just too much
 
NBP81

NBP81

The OL is good enough with the skill players they have... They just didnt have a legit QB these last 3 games...
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

NBP81 said:
I was expecting 4-2 record at this point. 3-3 isn't a panic situation
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

This isn't a playoff team. Nowhere near good enough up front on EITHER line to be taken too seriously.

I just hope the Jets aren't becoming a playoff team. That scenario clouds the future for us GREATLY.
 
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

It's ok. He'll blow some meaningless stats up your ass and you'll soon see the light.
 
FinsUp21

FinsUp21

Yep, I still think we have a legit shot at making the playoffs

- remaining schedule is easier
- Tua returning
- this team proved they have fight in them when they went on a 7-0 run last season after losing the previous 7
 
