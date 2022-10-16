Meh... We're going to the playoffs anyway...

This team is 3-0 with its starting QB, and he's coming back next week... His injury wasnt even the result of a bad OL, so provided he just stops playing hero ball, we're good to go. You simply dont win alot of games with your backup in this league, so much that I expect a loss every single time a backup starts, nevermind the 3rd QB.



I mean I still watch the games and hope for the best but reality is... Everytime a fanbase realizes their starting QB isnt top 10 material, they're all in on replacing him ASAP because "You need a top 10 QB to win in this league" Which is mainly true. But you cant turn around and say team X sucks after they lost when stuck with a worst than top 32 QB... Something's gotta give.



That being said, I was impressed with Skylar before he went down, having a full week of practice really made a difference in his play. He needs to be more decisive with the ball that that'll come with time in the league IMO. Its hard to blame the QBs in these situations since they're mostly thrown to the wolves without alot of snaps to build chemistry with the ones, but at the same time, the OL wasnt as bad as it looked as a result of it. Again, IMO.



We're still going to the playoffs... Deal with it! Or save it to put it back in my face when we dont.