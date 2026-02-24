Mel Kiper MOCK DRAFT 2.0 has Miami Selecting

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,207
- Reaction score
- 4,321
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
Mel Kiper's MOCK DRAFT 2.0 has Miami Selecting... - DolphinsTalk
Mel Kiper of ESPN put out his Mock Draft 2.0, and with the 11th overall pick, he has Miami staying local and drafting a Hurricanes player. Round 1, Pick #11: Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami “The Dolphins’ quarterback situation is unsettled, as they explore trade options for Tua Tagovailoa. But...
dolphinstalk.com