Mel Kiper MOCK DRAFT 2.0 has Miami Selecting

Mel Kiper's MOCK DRAFT 2.0 has Miami Selecting... - DolphinsTalk

Mel Kiper of ESPN put out his Mock Draft 2.0, and with the 11th overall pick, he has Miami staying local and drafting a Hurricanes player. Round 1, Pick #11: Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami “The Dolphins’ quarterback situation is unsettled, as they explore trade options for Tua Tagovailoa. But...
