 Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft has Miami Selecting... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft has Miami Selecting...

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
1,140
Reaction score
2,617
Age
46
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft has Miami Selecting... - Miami Dolphins

Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest Mock Draft, and with the 21st pick, he has Miami selecting… Round 1 Pick #21: Graham Barton –...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom