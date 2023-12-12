 Melvin Ingram back with Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Melvin Ingram back with Miami

I mean hopefully he’s more useful than JPP. Ingram won defensive player of the month last year and then just disappeared.
 
Michael Scott said:
Need to sign a backup center now for Eichenberg. Can’t possibly go with Eich/Uluave FFS.
Eichenberg is not a starting center. Not really sure who is out there but they can't start Eichenberg. Need to find someone who can at least not be a complete disaster at the position.
 
joenhre said:
Eichenberg is not a starting center. Not really sure who is out there but they can't start Eichenberg. Need to find someone who can at least not be a complete disaster at the position.
I hear ya, but I’d bet heavily on Eich starting the rest of the way at center. They’re not gonna plug and play a vet FA at this point. He was starting to play a bit better but did have to go back to playing some at guard after Connor got back.

I’m actually less concerned about Eichenberg at center and more concerned about Jones/Cotton at both guard spots.
 
Smart signing. Older but fresh legs and knows the team.

This late in the year the Dolphins could do a lot worse... like looking for a serviable center. Hopfully that rookie kid spent the last couple months hitting the weights hard.
 
