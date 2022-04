If you take a look at the 'best of what's left' articles, edge rusher comes up a lot.



Logically, this means that the vet Edges are not getting very lucrative offers... so... bargain!



I've been hoping that we could score one of these guys on a below-market one year deal, as I spent most of last year complaining about our lack of depth at this position. I'd hoped to get a developmental guy in the draft, but that option is likely gone now, so a Melvin Ingram type would be a nice one year consolation.