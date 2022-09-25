 Melvin Ingram | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Melvin Ingram

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,030
Reaction score
26,788
Holy Crap!

That dude deserves his OWN thread...

What a DAWG....




Look at his EFFORT on the last drive...ARE YOU KIDDING!
1) Beat his guy pass rush
2) Almost gets the sack
3) Chase the reciever down and makes the tackle.


UNREAL!!!
 
Last edited:
Martel13

Martel13

Since '84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
4,253
Reaction score
3,894
Location
Sunny Los Angeles
DAWG! he’s a difference maker on D great signing so far he’s a bully. Whole team has a great confidence and I think he inspires it FINS UP!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom