Melvin Ingram

ANUFan
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2010
- Messages
- 23,030
- Reaction score
- 26,788
Holy Crap!
That dude deserves his OWN thread...
What a DAWG....
Look at his EFFORT on the last drive...ARE YOU KIDDING!
1) Beat his guy pass rush
2) Almost gets the sack
3) Chase the reciever down and makes the tackle.
UNREAL!!!
