Memo to Chan Failey

TheLaughingGod
Take the handcuffs off Tua. Gimmicky designed play calls won't help your QB out. I understand it's the first game but the kid can handle it. Tua deserves credit for playing well through bad drops, a shady running game and horrific play calling.
This coaching staff called down the thunder by starting the rookie, now they need to deal with that decision by actually allowing to play.
Release the kraken!
