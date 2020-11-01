Memo to Chan Failey

TheLaughingGod

TheLaughingGod

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 6, 2018
Messages
272
Reaction score
320
Age
34
Location
The Warp
Take the handcuffs off Tua. Gimmicky designed play calls won't help your QB out. I understand it's the first game but the kid can handle it. Tua deserves credit for playing well through bad drops, a shady running game and horrific play calling.

This coaching staff called down the thunder by starting the rookie, now they need to deal with that decision by actually allowing to play.

Release the kraken!
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
8,812
Reaction score
3,127
I understand it today. their DL was about the worst possible match up.

next week at Arizona without Chandler Jones will give us more options
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,396
Reaction score
10,920
TheLaughingGod said:
Take the handcuffs off Tua. Gimmicky designed play calls won't help your QB out. I understand it's the first game but the kid can handle it. Tua deserves credit for playing well through bad drops, a shady running game and horrific play calling.

This coaching staff called down the thunder by starting the rookie, now they need to deal with that decision by actually allowing to play.

Release the kraken!
Click to expand...

I have no problem with the plan for Tua's 1st game against this D.
It's obvious as he get more comfortable and they don't play that kinda fron they'll open it up more.
This post in nonsensical.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom