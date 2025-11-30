Memorable Quotes - Kion Smith And Rucci Waived To Make Room For Waller And AJ Who Were Activated

phinsforlife
Chris Grier after last season ended. The internet never forgets. Thankfully Grier is gone. I do not think he ever really believed this, sadly he/they just feed a lot of baloney to people to make excuses to cover for their poor execution. But baloney is still baloney no matter how thin you slice it. I guess Kion Smith gets to be a huge loss twice now? Oh brother, moral of the story do not always believe things teams tell you, they have all sorts of ulterior motives from PR to self preservation to turf wars to all sorts of things:
Smith missed all of last season with a knee injury sustained in training camp after playing 70 snaps on offense and 45 on special teams in 2023. “I think people forget Kion Smith was a huge loss for us,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said after the season. “We had high expectations. We had teams trying to trade for Kion and we were excited about him, and he got hurt in preseason” when he tore an ACL.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article301483144.html#storylink=cpy
PS the good news is at least AJ is back out there. Need to see what he has these last few games of the year, because a decision needs to be made on him. Waller may help too, but that is just a short term thing.
