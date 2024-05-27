Memorial Day & Thank You To Those Who Served.

Fin-Loco
Today is about cold beers, bbq, and enjoying the day with family and friends. Wherever you are, I hope it's an amazing day. However, none of this is possible without the current and past actions of the bravest men and women who have sacrificed to keep our grill tongs in our hands today. Find a vet and thank them for all they have done and are still doing today.
Today is the day to thank those few who did what kept the many safe. @cullenbigcstill @Mach2 @Finfan83nj @Beach Bum @Fin Fan in Cali and others, thank you. We would not have what we have without you and people like you.
