 Memorial Day & Thank You To Those Who Served. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Memorial Day & Thank You To Those Who Served.

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2024/2025 NFL Superbowl Champions!!!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
28,332
Reaction score
92,486
Location
Margaritaville
Today is about cold beers, bbq, and enjoying the day with family and friends. Wherever you are, I hope it's an amazing day. However, none of this is possible without the current and past actions of the bravest men and women who have sacrificed to keep our grill tongs in our hands today. Find a vet and thank them for all they have done and are still doing today.

Today is the day to thank those few who did what kept the many safe. @cullenbigcstill @Mach2 @Finfan83nj @Beach Bum @Fin Fan in Cali and others, thank you. We would not have what we have without you and people like you.



Independence Day Usa GIF by CBS
 
Sorry man but you are thinking about Veterans Day. Today is a sad day to remember all of those who gave up their lives and not about having fun and bbqing.
 
Tuaffinity and Beyond said:
Sorry man but you are thinking about Veterans Day. Today is a sad day to remember all of those who gave up their lives and not about having fun and bbqing.
Click to expand...
Its about perspective, but IMO it is most definitely having fun and bbqing, and raising a toast to those heroes...had I died in the line of duty and was able to look down on folks, I'd hope to see them enjoying life, family and friends over a feast.

Its the sentiment more than anything. I hold those who gave all in the absolute HIGHEST regard...to not enjoy freedoms would be to spit in their face.
 
Regardless, y'all be safe out there today. We don't need anybody losing their life or limb celebrating/remembering those who lost theirs for our freedom.
 
I explained to my 7 year old son yesterday before he went to bed, why it is that we celebrate Memorial Day. He was a little stunned but he understood his freedom wasn’t free.

Can’t thank the brave men and women, of the greatest military in the world, enough for their sacrifices.

I proudly display the Greek flag of my ancestors who invented Deomcracy. And I proudly wave my American flag at home, for those that truly invented Freedom.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom