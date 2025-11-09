 Memory Lane | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Memory Lane

mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
5,280
Reaction score
13,066

Fans can dream.

Here's to another heapin' helpin' stroke of luck for our team. We could use "lightening in a bottle" again ... it's been long enough.

Enjoy the memories, my fellow fins-fans.

:cheers:
 
While a bit young to really remember the SB win years… i was a senior in HS in 1983.

I remember Marino’s first start vs Buffalo. Was on TV in my market. The Dolphins were upset that day by the Bills… but you knew good things were coming.

It’s a shame the team only got to one SB with Marino. Bad luck, bad drafts, bad decisions, tragedy, better opponents…

Fun memories. You can see most games from the day on YouTube.
 
Arnsy said:
While a bit young to really remember the SB win years… i was a senior in HS in 1983.

I remember Marino’s first start vs Buffalo. Was on TV in my market. The Dolphins were upset that day by the Bills… but you knew good things were coming.

It’s a shame the team only got to one SB with Marino. Bad luck, bad drafts, bad decisions, tragedy, better opponents…

Fun memories. You can see most games from the day on YouTube.
Click to expand...


I loved the time he was with the team.

Being from Orlando made it easy back then to see a few games in person.

:cheers:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom