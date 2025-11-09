Memory Lane

mwestberry
While a bit young to really remember the SB win years… i was a senior in HS in 1983.
I remember Marino’s first start vs Buffalo. Was on TV in my market. The Dolphins were upset that day by the Bills… but you knew good things were coming.
It’s a shame the team only got to one SB with Marino. Bad luck, bad drafts, bad decisions, tragedy, better opponents…
Fun memories. You can see most games from the day on YouTube.
My one and only regret re being a fan is never seeing a game in the Orange Bowl.I loved the time he was with the team.
Being from Orlando made it easy back then to see a few games in person.