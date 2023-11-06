Mental Health: Dolphins Fan Edition

I was in a terrible mood all day yesterday. Already over it. IMO, the Dolphins are a year away and that's okay. The minimum for this season is to grow as a team. I think they are winning the division and will host and win a playoff game. After that anything can happen. The facts are that there are three other really good teams in the AFC (Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens) and two really good teams in the NFC (Eagles, 49ers). In addition there are other good teams (Jacksonville, LAC, Dallas, Lions).



We need to improve on the OL and for the first time in 20 years it seems like we have a solid base of players and a decent OL coach. We need a new LT and C. Armstead cannot be counted on and Williams is not a C. We need to resign Wynn, Hunt, and Jackson and acquire a LT and C.



If we can stay healthy we can make some noise this year. The only issue that I have is that the offense doesn't travel well. Not sure if it is communication issues, timing issues, or what but we need to find a way to perform better in hostile environments.