Mental Health: Dolphins Fan Edition

ANUFan
Club Member
It hurts!
It’s frustrating!
Didn’t really sleep well!
Keep thinking about what could have been!
Etc etc etc etc
We’re on this forum because we love this team.
But, Please take care of yourselves everyone.
The team is in the bye and this is a great time for you to probably do the same.
For all that’s worthy don’t neglect your mental health during the bye period until the next game.
Seriously, Do something else you love.
Spend time with family!
Be more productive at work!
Get to that task you’ve been putting off every Sunday watching your team play!
Do something positive. Don’t lose yourself as a fan on a game we have no outcome in changing.
Fins up!
