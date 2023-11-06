 Mental Health: Dolphins Fan Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mental Health: Dolphins Fan Edition

ANUFan

ANUFan

It hurts!
It’s frustrating!
Didn’t really sleep well!
Keep thinking about what could have been!
Etc etc etc etc


We’re on this forum because we love this team.

But, Please take care of yourselves everyone.

The team is in the bye and this is a great time for you to probably do the same.

For all that’s worthy don’t neglect your mental health during the bye period until the next game.

Seriously, Do something else you love.

Spend time with family!

Be more productive at work!

Get to that task you’ve been putting off every Sunday watching your team play!

Do something positive. Don’t lose yourself as a fan on a game we have no outcome in changing.

Fins up!
 
Well said bro. I wish I didn’t care so much about this team. It’s a terrible addiction I can’t rid myself from. The agony this team has put me through over the past 40yrs is mind numbing. Saying all that I will never give up on this team and pray one day it will all be worth it. Finsup brothers and enjoy a stress free couple of weeks. 🙏🐬🍻
 
Eh. I just want to fast forward to the Raiders game. Hope the team stays pissed about this one and puts in extra work on the bye.
 
I was in a terrible mood all day yesterday. Already over it. IMO, the Dolphins are a year away and that's okay. The minimum for this season is to grow as a team. I think they are winning the division and will host and win a playoff game. After that anything can happen. The facts are that there are three other really good teams in the AFC (Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens) and two really good teams in the NFC (Eagles, 49ers). In addition there are other good teams (Jacksonville, LAC, Dallas, Lions).

We need to improve on the OL and for the first time in 20 years it seems like we have a solid base of players and a decent OL coach. We need a new LT and C. Armstead cannot be counted on and Williams is not a C. We need to resign Wynn, Hunt, and Jackson and acquire a LT and C.

If we can stay healthy we can make some noise this year. The only issue that I have is that the offense doesn't travel well. Not sure if it is communication issues, timing issues, or what but we need to find a way to perform better in hostile environments.
 
Reality is this team is not a legit playoff contender this year.

The AFC has 3- Baltimore, KC, Cinci.
The pretenders- Buffalo, Miami, Jacksonville. Cleveland's elite defense makes them a painful draw but Watson sucks and no Chubb dooms them.

The NFC has 3- SF, Philly Dallas.
The pretenders- Detroit, Seattle.

The Fins just are not good enough.
They are still not good enough in the Oline.
The play calling sucks in crucial moments. When the game is tight they cant get the play calls in and when they do the play calls are terrible.
Get an experienced OC that can solve these issues.
 
Unfortunately I’m too invested since 1979
I haven’t missed a game since 93
I stick with it because if we ever do win in my lifetime I can’t imagine how sweet it could be
I’ll golf my ass off this week but even though we’re on the bye I’ll be watching games again on Sunday
It’s a flawed product the NFL but it’s an even sport because it’s only once a week
 
Reality is this team is not a legit playoff contender this year.

The AFC has 3- Baltimore, KC, Cinci.
The pretenders- Buffalo, Miami, Jacksonville. Cleveland's elite defense makes them a painful draw but Watson sucks and no Chubb dooms them.

The NFC has 3- SF, Philly Dallas.
The pretenders- Detroit, Seattle.

The Fins just are not good enough.
They are still not good enough in the Oline.
The play calling sucks in crucial moments. When the game is tight they cant get the play calls in and when they do the play calls are terrible.
Get an experienced OC that can solve these issues.
You’re speaking my language
I think McD can be a good HC but he needs to pass the baton as a play caller. He just goes into full retard mode at the wrong time over and over again
 
Reality is this team is not a legit playoff contender this year.

The AFC has 3- Baltimore, KC, Cinci.
The pretenders- Buffalo, Miami, Jacksonville. Cleveland's elite defense makes them a painful draw but Watson sucks and no Chubb dooms them.

The NFC has 3- SF, Philly Dallas.
The pretenders- Detroit, Seattle.

The Fins just are not good enough.
They are still not good enough in the Oline.
The play calling sucks in crucial moments. When the game is tight they cant get the play calls in and when they do the play calls are terrible.
Get an experienced OC that can solve these issues.
The Fins aren't a legit Playoff contender? I hope you mean SB contender...even that is debatable but understandable...
 
