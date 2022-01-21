 Merritt to Saints | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Merritt to Saints

A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
3,158
Reaction score
3,107
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Just read Kirk Merritt’s comment on Twitter and was also posted here:

Saints sign WR Kirk Merritt

Via Saints Twitter.
saintsreport.com saintsreport.com

Was surprised he didn’t get more of a showing last year with all the WR injuries etc. I like his athleticism and hope he gets a real chance with the Saints. A shame to lose him.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,754
Reaction score
2,608
Age
45
I wanted to give him a shot. I don't think he ever got a fair chance this year. Was wide open in texans game and jacoby missed him
 
M

madridfinfan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
388
Reaction score
134
Happy for him. Needs to be more consistent, but hes got the potential to be a solid number 2. Flashed when he was here, but never really given a chance. Would have loved him to battle for the n3 spot next year.
 
vcip

vcip

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
3,918
Reaction score
1,617
Location
PA
Deep guy and we didn't throw deep?
So no shot given?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom