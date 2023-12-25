 Merry Christmas everyone!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Merry Christmas everyone!!

It's been another great year here at FH and we all make it possible together ......we don’t always agree with each other but there's no doubt we all love our team and they gave us a great early present with the win yesterday. Hope everyone has a nice day with family and friends today while we enjoy making the playoffs and of course, we still have work to do but lets enjoy this one for today.
 
Merry Christmas, Danny!
 
Merry Christmas and Happy holidays everyone! How bout them fins? This is the first time in my lifetime the Dolphins have been 11-4 after week 15…I’m 23…and I’m pretty sure it’s the first time since my Padre has been a fan as well. Here’s to the best franchise in the NFL- FINS UP!!
 
Merry Christmas to you and yours Danny...and all y'all. Thanks to the Dolphins for the extra present.
 
