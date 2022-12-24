MERRY XMAS FINHEAVEN

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 15,068
- Reaction score
- 73,323
- Location
- you tell me and we will both know
Merry Christmas to all at Finheaven, especially @Henrik and all the Mods who keep the lights on and this great site running.
Such a brilliant trove of information for Fins fans that are far from Florida.
May the day be fun and cheer for all.
Santa bring all Dolphin diehards a pressie of a victory over the Packers and a playoff berth to come.
Such a brilliant trove of information for Fins fans that are far from Florida.
May the day be fun and cheer for all.
Santa bring all Dolphin diehards a pressie of a victory over the Packers and a playoff berth to come.