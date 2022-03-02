met coach’s father-in-law

so not much of a story (posted this on reddit all read) but figured i would share as you scroll during the off season. i was at the local grocery store in a small northern california town wearing a throwback dolphins crewneck, and i spot an older guy also wearing fins gear. as i’m leaving the self checkout we meet eyes and the dude is gesturing to his shirt. i said “not often you see another dolphins fan in the wild” and the guy replies with his hand next his mouth like you would do when whispering and says “yea my son in law is the head coach.” i was sort of caught off guard and replied with “oh, mr. mcdaniel he seems like a cool down to earth guy” along with some light banter before we split ways. my gf was with me, and proceeded to do some social media digging and sure as shit the guy was not lying. he has pics with him at niners and redskins games. anyways just though it was cool and extremely random. life is strange ain’t it?