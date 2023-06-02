Met Zach yesterday....

I could have shit myself when I was leaving my Cooper City Publix and saw ZT walking in. I had a long night partying the night before so I had to circle back around to make sure I wasn't delusional lol. Caught him in an aisle alone and said "holy shit, Zach?" and he immediately smiled, reached out his hand to shake mine. I got the picture and I wanted to get something for him to sign, I happened to be wearing my throwback Dolphin shorts and had a pen in my pocket. I suggested trying it he is like "trust me, it is not going to work with this pen on these shorts". So I settled for a chat.He sat with me almost 15 minutes, in the water aisle, talking football. ZT and JT were my favorite players as kids, so I know that face, but holy shit he looks great in person. He must be on some killer training program, he is lean and looks like he can still play. I told him I almost didn't approach him because he looked so young, like he is in his 30s. He looks really lean and healthy. He laughed and said "thanks brother I am almost 50".He said great things about Fangio, he is excited for this season, but he is definitely a Tua skeptic. Not of his talent, but he is so worried about the concussions. Zach definitely thinks Tua's career isn't going to last long because the NFL is watching him like a hawk. I was not even fishing for that take, it felt like it has been on his mind because he came right out with it. Makes sense due to his concussion experience, exactly what he told me, that the NFL is going to go after the Dolphins as soon Tua takes one questionable hit and gets up slowly. Obviously, the pressure is on the NFL to protect the players and Tua is the #1 poster boy right now.Sorry I don't have better intel for you guys other than Zach Thomas is the f'ng man and totally appreciates his fans, will even take 15 minutes out of his grocery shopping to shoot the shit with you about football.One of the coolest interactions I have had with players or coaches (met Marino a few times, met Ricky, Ray Lucas, Crowder, was in an elevator in New England with Wanny and his family during the disastrous snow game with Fielder lol). Crowder and Zach are on another level down to earth. My father approached Crowder at the Wells Fargo ATMCrowder stopped his tx just to take pictures with us and talk for a bit. so maybe it is a linebacker thing lol.