Metrics On Tua From Barry Jackson

For his career, when trailing in a one-possession game with under five minutes remaining, Tagovailoa is 53 of 89 (59.6 percent) for 601 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) with six touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 83.6. This season, he was 14 for 25 for 134 yards, with one TD and one INT, in those situations. That’s a poor 64.4 passer rating. And Miami was 2-3 in those games involving the NFL’s equivalent of “clutch time” in the NBA.
And there’s this: In the fourth quarter this season, Tagovailoa’s 75.9 passer rating was 18th among starters who played in at least 10 games; San Francisco’s Brock Purdy was at 123.8 and Buffalo’s Josh Allen was at 104.0.
When facing quarterback pressure, Tagovailoa had a dismal 57.5 passer rating; only Zach Wilson, Bryce Young and Mac Jones were worse among qualifiers, per Pro Football Focus. Tagovailoa completed only 46 of 113 passes when pressured (40.7 percent) with two touchdowns and two interception
On the flip side, Tagovailoa was exceptional with a clean pocket: His 112.5 passer rating when he was well protected was third best in the league, behind only Purdy (125.4) and Detroit’s Jared Goff (114.5). But his 12 interceptions when kept clean also led the league.
Tagovailoa remained well above average on deep ball accuracy, or specifically, passes that traveled at least 20 air yards. Among quarterbacks that threw at least 40 such passes, Tagovailoa completed the fourth-highest percentage of them (50.8), behind only Purdy (63.8), Houston’s CJ Stroud (56.1) and the Rams’ Matt Stafford (51.9). That’s according to PFF. Tagovailoa’s seven interceptions on such plays were third most, behind Allen’s nine and Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts’ eight.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article284365594.html#storylink=cpy
