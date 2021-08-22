Mi biggest fear quelled... (Not Tua you psycho)

BennySwella
We need better LB's
The offensive play calling was a very big worry of mine when I heard we would have 2 offensive coordinators.
Today's game showed that at the very least they are competent. To me they showed they could potentially be even better than what we have had in the past.
