 Mi biggest fear quelled... (Not Tua you psycho) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mi biggest fear quelled... (Not Tua you psycho)

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
The offensive play calling was a very big worry of mine when I heard we would have 2 offensive coordinators.

Today's game showed that at the very least they are competent. To me they showed they could potentially be even better than what we have had in the past.
 
