Mia/Buf Coverage Maps

Titans are on Fox same time, so our CBS affiliate is showing paid advertising, due to the Titans hosting the 1PM EST game. Just not sure why they shifted the game to Fox. Prolly that rule allowing some games to move about.Good chunk of the country. Chiefs with Romo as broadcaster gets more notoriety.
Yea Ryan looks washed.... meanwhile Wentz looks improved. Colts may have ruined any chance they had by switching Wentz for Ryan.Chiefs are going to win that game after their third offensive possession. I feel for big time football fans who are forced to watch that game. Indy looks terrible and Matt Ryan looks……old.
Good riddence to the Colts as a contender.
Aside from getting rid of Wentz, it's puzzling they didn't make a play for Jimmy G? It was a good fit. The 9ers could have traded him to the AFC and Jimmy has miles more left in the tank than Ryan.I don’t even get that. He came in his 1st season with the Colt and was 1 game away from a playoff berth and they trade him the next season?
Worst the go out and get an old Qb.
They’re wasting their young talents years and apparently refuse to groom a young Qb along the way.
"I'm calling both games!!!" A classic line.I can’t believe I’m getting the game here. Def glad Harlan is getting the call. I’m a fan of his.