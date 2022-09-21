 Mia/Buf Coverage Maps | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mia/Buf Coverage Maps

ANUFan

ANUFan

Poor Trent Green. You know after his time here he hates the Dolphins.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Chiefs are going to win that game after their third offensive possession. I feel for big time football fans who are forced to watch that game. Indy looks terrible and Matt Ryan looks……old.

If you’re stuck in that market make sure you have Redzone access for the 1pm slate!
 
IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Fin-Loco said:
Good chunk of the country. Chiefs with Romo as broadcaster gets more notoriety.
Titans are on Fox same time, so our CBS affiliate is showing paid advertising, due to the Titans hosting the 1PM EST game. Just not sure why they shifted the game to Fox. Prolly that rule allowing some games to move about.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Michael Scott said:
Chiefs are going to win that game after their third offensive possession. I feel for big time football fans who are forced to watch that game. Indy looks terrible and Matt Ryan looks……old.
Yea Ryan looks washed.... meanwhile Wentz looks improved. Colts may have ruined any chance they had by switching Wentz for Ryan.

Good riddence to the Colts as a contender.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

MrChadRico said:
Yea Ryan looks washed.... meanwhile Wentz looks improved. Colts may have ruined any chance they had by switching Wentz for Ryan.

Good riddence to the Colts as a contender.
I don’t even get that. He came in his 1st season with the Colt and was 1 game away from a playoff berth and they trade him the next season?

Worst the go out and get an old Qb.

They’re wasting their young talents years and apparently refuse to groom a young Qb along the way.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Argh. The station in my city isn't showing it, but if I pull out my old school gigantic antenna I'll be able to get a station about 60 miles away that will be showing it.

I have the antenna since our city was soooo late getting HD. I had to get my signal from the big city. 😀
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

ANUFan said:
I don’t even get that. He came in his 1st season with the Colt and was 1 game away from a playoff berth and they trade him the next season?

Worst the go out and get an old Qb.

They’re wasting their young talents years and apparently refuse to groom a young Qb along the way.
Aside from getting rid of Wentz, it's puzzling they didn't make a play for Jimmy G? It was a good fit. The 9ers could have traded him to the AFC and Jimmy has miles more left in the tank than Ryan.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Harlan is the best, so I'm stoked to get the "B team" for this week's game. Trent Green is about as generic as it gets; doesn't really have any sort of impact positive or negative for me. Romo on the other hand can really run his motor too much at times

Anyway, I'll be trashed by 1:15 so why am I even considering any of this
 
