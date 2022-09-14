 Mia v. Houston - Tickets (2) and parking (Blue) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mia v. Houston - Tickets (2) and parking (Blue)

cuban_refugee

cuban_refugee

Football On My Mind 24 Hrs Per Day
Joined
Apr 18, 2005
Messages
1,471
Reaction score
251
Location
Atlanta
$825 for 2 tickets (Club Level 220, Seats 3-4) and Blue parking pass.

Seats are on 30 yd line: in the shade, covered, and no one at your back so you can stand as much as you want without some douche telling you to sit down .

Air conditioning in the Club that is literally only steps away. And….bathrooms that are super clean and have full doors in stall for those of you that need to take a dump.
 
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
32,531
Reaction score
107,962
Location
Institutionalized in PA
cuban_refugee said:
$825 for 2 tickets (Club Level 220, Seats 3-4) and Blue parking pass.

Seats are on 30 yd line: in the shade, covered, and no one at your back so you can stand as much as you want without some douche telling you to sit down .

Air conditioning in the Club that is literally only steps away. And….bathrooms that are super clean and have full doors in stall for those of you that need to take a dump.
Click to expand...
Good to know about the dump thing... :UP:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom